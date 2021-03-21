CustomContractNetwork Trading Up 73.8% Over Last 7 Days (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded up 2,948.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded up 73.8% against the U.S. dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a total market capitalization of $910,638.17 and approximately $73.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.58 or 0.00346377 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000504 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Profile

CustomContractNetwork (CRYPTO:CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

