The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SJM opened at $126.39 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $93.41 and a 52 week high of $131.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.80.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.42.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

