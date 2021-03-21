GINcoin (GIN) Trading 11.8% Higher Over Last Week

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded up 868.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, GINcoin has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. GINcoin has a total market cap of $206,430.56 and $14.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GINcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,174.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,770.01 or 0.03150912 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.58 or 0.00346377 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $520.94 or 0.00927359 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.69 or 0.00417778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $200.59 or 0.00357075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.95 or 0.00263371 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00021502 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GINcoin is a GUI-based Masternode deployment platform that allows crypto investors to create and deploy their own masternode(s). GIN is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2Z algorithm and is used to pay for the services offered in the platform. “

GINcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

