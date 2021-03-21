Analysts Expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.64. TowneBank reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.01 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOWN. Piper Sandler raised TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 47,857 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TowneBank by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,872,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,399,000 after purchasing an additional 222,188 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in TowneBank by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 60,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 169,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

