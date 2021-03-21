The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $31.42 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 402,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $31,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $91.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of -255.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $95.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.04.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.62.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

