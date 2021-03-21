EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.18% of EMCOR Group worth $9,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 203,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,811,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 533.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 21,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 18,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $112.86 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $115.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.59.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

