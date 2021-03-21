Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,399 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $16,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,028,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,933,000 after buying an additional 462,943 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 567,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,625,000 after acquiring an additional 370,158 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46,132.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after purchasing an additional 282,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,940,000.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.27 and a 52-week high of $51.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average is $51.41.

