Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 20,732 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $14,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 20.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,672,000 after acquiring an additional 103,164 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 36,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,447,000 after purchasing an additional 32,461 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,200 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $566,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,740 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HCA opened at $188.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $194.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.47.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.