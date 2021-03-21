Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 8,140 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,140 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 4,715.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Argus raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $437,798.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,074.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $4,274,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 197,617 shares of company stock valued at $9,518,306 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GM stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $86.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $62.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

