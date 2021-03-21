Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $293,000 Holdings in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,702 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 132,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 18,639 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 29.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 17,520 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

WF stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.75. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29.

Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.

