-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million.

YTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti raised their price target on Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatra Online from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Yatra Online by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 59,229 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the fourth quarter valued at $1,267,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Yatra Online by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 512,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. Yatra Online has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

