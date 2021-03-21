2,482 Shares in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in Central Securities by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Securities in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Central Securities by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Central Securities in the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Securities in the third quarter worth $692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Securities alerts:

In related news, VP Andrew J. O’neill purchased 1,477 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.08 per share, for a total transaction of $48,859.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Simms C. Browning purchased 952 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.20 per share, with a total value of $35,414.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,997.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,860 shares of company stock valued at $98,772 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CET opened at $37.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35. Central Securities Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $37.54.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.