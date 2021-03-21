Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys New Stake in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $618,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $582,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 575.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 38,860 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $927,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDY opened at $45.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.69. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $47.01.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

