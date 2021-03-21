Sean Finn Sells 700 Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 700 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.69, for a total transaction of C$102,680.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,919,071.30.

Sean Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Sean Finn sold 4,200 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.98, for a total value of C$604,716.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Sean Finn sold 5,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$129.42, for a total value of C$647,080.00.

Shares of CNR opened at C$146.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$138.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$140.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$97.68 and a 1-year high of C$149.11. The stock has a market cap of C$104.09 billion and a PE ratio of 29.31.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNR shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$144.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$160.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$147.20.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

