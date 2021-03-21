Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Announce $3.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will post earnings per share of $3.69 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.99 and the lowest is $3.44. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 720%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $15.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $16.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $18.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.58 to $21.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

JAZZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.83.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $172.35 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $178.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at $51,767,379.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,716 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $94,695,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 392,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,807,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,590 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

