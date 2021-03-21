Pedro Morazzani Sells 5,000 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,420 shares in the company, valued at $699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OFG opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $133.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

