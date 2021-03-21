The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,803 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Masimo were worth $32,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,610,000 after buying an additional 33,189 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,863,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 24.2% during the third quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 242,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after purchasing an additional 47,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.14.

MASI opened at $220.31 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $144.07 and a 12-month high of $284.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.88 and a 200-day moving average of $248.26.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total value of $2,797,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,000,282. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total value of $2,533,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,268,138.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,576 shares of company stock valued at $5,762,822. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.