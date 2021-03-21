The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 686,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,104 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Fastenal worth $33,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,165 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,498,000 after acquiring an additional 766,608 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,647,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,605,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,204,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,333,000 after acquiring an additional 526,208 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day moving average of $47.03. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

