250 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $333.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $339.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.61. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.78.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.