Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $480,000 Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $72.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,627,813.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

