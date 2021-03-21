Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $17.43 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,574 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $17,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $1,358,785.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,694 shares of company stock worth $22,787,685. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.85.

Marriott International stock opened at $152.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.33 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

