American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,433 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $18,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $83.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.97. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.54.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $158,382.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,125,260.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $901,344.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,971.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,044 shares of company stock worth $7,769,081. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

