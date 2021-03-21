Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,228 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,488.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,954,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,957,000 after buying an additional 3,705,402 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 252.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,187,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $343,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $331,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,623 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,956,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $332,658,000 after acquiring an additional 45,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,822,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $310,016,000 after acquiring an additional 167,174 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.69.

MSI stock opened at $183.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.34. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $184.88. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.17%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,079,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

