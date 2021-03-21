Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 1,326 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKG. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKG opened at $90.87 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $115.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.35.

