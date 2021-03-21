Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 1,020 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,349 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,007,877 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $68,838,000 after purchasing an additional 99,420 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in CVS Health by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 809,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $55,312,000 after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 21,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 16,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,788 shares of company stock valued at $10,129,198. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $73.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

