Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $529,000 Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Etsy were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth approximately $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,625,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Etsy by 41.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,126 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 681,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,188,000 after acquiring an additional 449,759 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY opened at $215.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 119.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.53 and its 200 day moving average is $167.95.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.52.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,095,086.16. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.19, for a total transaction of $852,267.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,161.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,434 shares of company stock worth $3,369,699 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

See Also: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.