Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

IWD opened at $150.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.74. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $153.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

