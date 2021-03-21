Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter.

FV opened at $44.37 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.39.

