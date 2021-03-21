Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys New Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIZE opened at $119.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.92. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $122.04.

