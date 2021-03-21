Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $619,000 Stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,717 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.14% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMT. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 11,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 37,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Christopher D. Clark acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $86,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 31,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $12.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

