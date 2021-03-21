LPL Financial LLC Buys 94,324 Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,324 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.50% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $20,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

PSK stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $44.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.52.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.