Amalgamated Bank Makes New $292,000 Investment in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 148.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $54.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 2.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.30.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $950,683.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,914.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RCKT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.64.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

