NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.69. NBT Bancorp posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 221.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $118.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.10 million.

NBTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4,672.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBTB stock opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. NBT Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average is $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

