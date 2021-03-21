Amalgamated Bank Makes New Investment in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atkore by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,242,000 after buying an additional 525,654 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,930,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,456,000 after acquiring an additional 239,713 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the third quarter worth $3,833,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Atkore by 21.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 848,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after buying an additional 150,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 193,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 132,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

ATKR stock opened at $72.19 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $75.60. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $511.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.79 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATKR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. CJS Securities began coverage on Atkore in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

