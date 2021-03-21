Zacks: Analysts Expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to Announce $1.22 EPS

Brokerages expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will announce $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. Intercontinental Exchange posted earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Compass Point raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,057. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $111.20 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

