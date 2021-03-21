CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) to post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CEMIG’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEMIG will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CEMIG.

Several analysts recently commented on CIG shares. TheStreet cut CEMIG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HSBC boosted their price target on CEMIG from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of CIG opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CEMIG has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 340.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,073 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

