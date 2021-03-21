Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock Position Reduced by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Plexus were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Plexus by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Plexus by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

In related news, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $430,200.00. Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 113,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,671,161.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,824. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $89.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.70. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.35 and a 1 year high of $94.66.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.12 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

