9,397 Shares in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CIT Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,221,000 after purchasing an additional 60,845 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CIT Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in CIT Group by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 29,214 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in CIT Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.61. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. CIT Group’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

CIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CIT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.15.

In related news, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $453,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,383.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $300,714.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,477.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,761. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

