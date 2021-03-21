Amalgamated Bank Has $313,000 Stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Covetrus by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Scott Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $31.27 on Friday. Covetrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -55.84, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Stuart Hinton sold 14,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $535,162.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at $94,211.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 6,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $203,353.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,538.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,844 shares of company stock worth $1,529,453. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

