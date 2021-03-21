Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,974 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RCM. Barclays PLC raised its position in R1 RCM by 9,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

RCM has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

In other news, COO John M. Sparby sold 17,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $488,774.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,681,632.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 10,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $293,640.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,725,671.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,278 shares of company stock worth $2,615,145 over the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.65 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

