Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,014 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 327,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 20,096 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,342,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVLT opened at $64.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -98.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.28. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $72.33.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David F. Walker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,962,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,336,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,963 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

