Amalgamated Bank Boosts Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,014 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 327,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 20,096 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,342,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $64.83 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.23, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,336,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $204,296.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,963 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

