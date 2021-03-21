Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,974 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in R1 RCM by 109.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,057 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $286,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,205 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,700,000. State Street Corp raised its position in R1 RCM by 45.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,333,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $57,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,006 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in R1 RCM by 1,975.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,606 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after acquiring an additional 824,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anqa Management LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of RCM opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.36, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.65 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $859,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,909,075.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 17,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $488,774.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,632.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,278 shares of company stock worth $2,615,145 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

