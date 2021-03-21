Amalgamated Bank Invests $254,000 in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,776 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,172 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,362 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,553 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,152 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,964 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Yelp news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $10,397,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,239,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YELP opened at $41.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average of $29.16. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -243.99 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

YELP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Yelp to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

