LPL Financial LLC Sells 89,472 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 845,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,472 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 12.44% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $26,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $462,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 16,190.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 146,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 145,713 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVC opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average is $30.98. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $34.67.

