Amalgamated Bank Buys New Shares in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at about $2,111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 64.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 34.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,506,000 after purchasing an additional 222,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WD opened at $102.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.31 and a 200-day moving average of $79.41. The company has a current ratio of 187.94, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $113.79.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

In related news, Director E. John Rice, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $246,752.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,009.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 66,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $6,731,263.08. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,484 shares of company stock valued at $9,803,323. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

