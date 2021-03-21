Amalgamated Bank Invests $259,000 in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after buying an additional 68,871 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 262,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after buying an additional 144,274 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 14,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

In other news, CEO Stan Pavlovsky sold 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $356,830.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,657,314.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $1,958,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,514,607 shares in the company, valued at $880,071,207.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 130,534 shares of company stock worth $10,457,163 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $90.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.70. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $96.50.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.51%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

