Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 657,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $25,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEM. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $255,000.

NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.92. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $42.31.

