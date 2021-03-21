LPL Financial LLC Acquires 68,929 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,929 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $22,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14,235.6% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,843,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 891.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,127 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 982,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,850,000 after purchasing an additional 276,867 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 749,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,223,000 after purchasing an additional 119,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,837,000.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $46.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average is $45.31.

