LPL Financial LLC Has $23.57 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $23,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

XSD stock opened at $183.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.04. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.69 and a fifty-two week high of $203.60.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

